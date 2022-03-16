2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for more than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

One person reported an eye injury that needed medical attention, while 18 others reported minor injuries from the pressure buildup.

UPC and lot codes for products impacted by the recall

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and do not present an injury hazard.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Mayfield
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq...
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians
Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash.
Drone12: Major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Parma shooting (Source: WOIO)
Man shot twice in ‘ambush’, Parma police say