New home opener tickets for the Cleveland Guardians go on sale Friday

(Cleveland baseball team)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced Wednesday that tickets for their new home opener against the San Francisco Giants go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m.

The game is scheduled for April 15 at 7:10 p.m.

Every fan who purchases Opening Day tickets, including fans who already have tickets for Opening Day, will receive a complimentary ticket to any April or May home game (subject to availability).

This means if you purchase four Opening Day tickets, you will receive four free tickets to an additional game. The free tickets will be for the Upper Reserved seats.

According to the Cleveland Guardians, this is just the fourth game in franchise history that a home opener will be under the lights with fans in the ballpark.

