Northeast Ohio professor explains Ukrainian president’s plea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed congress asking for more help.
Zelenskyy makes a direct plea to US lawmakers for help for his war-torn country. (Source: CNN, POOL, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a historic request, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning thanking lawmakers for the support thus far, but asking for more assistance.

During the address, Zelenskyy played a video showing images of Ukraine before and after the invasion by Russian forces.

The graphic video showed bodies laying in the streets, mass burials and cities on fire.

At the end of the video, a title read, “Close the skies over Ukraine,” meaning Zelenskyy wants NATO and the UN to enforce a no fly zone over the country.

Baldwin Wallace international relations professor, Dr. Jason Keiber, held a live discussion with Cleveland 19 to look deeper into the historic address.

