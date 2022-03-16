Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer weather continues for St. Patrick’s Day before rain returns for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The warming trend we are seeing this Wednesday will continue tomorrow.

High temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Folks along the lakeshore may have to deal with afternoon lake breezes where the temperature could drop into the 50s.

Enjoy the couple of fantastic spring days.

Low pressure ejects out of Texas tomorrow and will be west of Ohio by Friday night.

We have rain developing from west to east Friday afternoon.

The best chance of rain for us will be Friday night. Could get a pretty good soaking from this one. At least around a half inch.

An isolated rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out Friday evening, especially for areas south of Cleveland.

Rain continues through the day Saturday. Temps will be cooler, in the 50s and dropping through the day.

A few wet snowflakes may mix in early Sunday morning before the system clears in the afternoon.

For the first official day of Spring, expect highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.