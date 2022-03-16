Parma authorities plead for tips to catch arsonist who set fire to school

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are still searching for the person who set a Parma Catholic school on fire.

The fire at St. Anthony’s of Padua elementary school happened on February 19th. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

“There’s television shows out there called 48 hours that the trail starts running cold,” explained TJ Martin, Public Information Officer with the Parma Fire Department. “The longer we go in this process, the less and less tips come in.”

Sadly, this fire was no accident.

Authorities said whoever torched St. Anthony’s committed arson.

“It always seemed that schools and churches were kind of off-limits to damage or property damage,” said Martin. “This now crossed another line because it did damage a place that -- kids are supposed to feel safe in a school.”

Martin said they’re not sure exactly what time the fire started because it happened on a Saturday morning when the building was empty, but it’s part of the reason why the school took such a hit.

“The way this fire was started, determined that the way the materials were amassed inside of the building determined that it was an arson,” Martin said. “That coupled with the forced entry into the building, kind of solidified the arson.”

Martin couldn’t tell 19 News how the fire was set because the investigation is still ongoing, but he’s pleading with the public to come forward with any information that could help them get this person or persons off the street. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering a $12,500 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the arsonist.

“There’s always that potential that an arsonist will strike multiple times because when they’re not caught on the first time, they become more emboldened,” Martin explained. “So, then they want to do it again. A lot of times there’s different reasons why an arsonist may strike. A lot of them do it for the pure pleasure of, psychological pleasure of being able to start a fire and then you intensify when you’re not getting caught so and emboldens them and then they become even more flamboyant and in their ability to start a fire.”

If you have a tip, you can call the State Fire Marshals tip line at 800-589-2728, the CrimeStoppers hotline at 216-252-7463, or Parma Police Det. Marc Karkan at 440-877-7323.

19 News spoke with the school’s principal he told us right now he has no timeline on when the construction here will be finished.

