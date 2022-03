CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was shot on the city’s West side late Tuesday.

GSW 2000 block of W100th. Transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/eADbqynv6G — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 16, 2022

Cleveland police were called to the 2000 block of W. 100th Street around 11:45 p.m.

This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

EMS said one person was taken to the hospital.

Their name and condition are not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland.

