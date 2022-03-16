2 Strong 4 Bullies
Safety plans, tips from police for return of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off at 1:04 p.m. Thursday at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street.

On Wednesday morning, Cleveland police, fire, EMS, representatives from the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority held a news conference to announce safety plans and tips.

The parade travels west on Superior Avenue to Public Square, north on West Roadway and east on Rockwell Avenue, ending at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Roads crossing Superior Avenue throughout the route will be closed at Superior Avenue before and throughout the parade.

The entire parade route is also closed.

STREET CLOSURES & PARKING BANS *Subject to change; any update by the City of Cleveland will supersede this information...

Posted by Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Monday, March 14, 2022

Parking restrictions go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday and run through 5 p.m.

Towed vehicles can be retrieved from the City of Cleveland’s Impound Unit at 3040 Quigley Road.

