Suspects steal 2 vehicles from Brunswick neighborhood

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two vehicles were stolen from a Brunswick neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Brunswick police said the vehicles are a blue 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, license plate GOQ8105 and a red 2015 Dodge Charger, license plate AUDREYB.

Both were stolen from the neighborhood of Benjamin Drive, located off W. 130th Street, said police.

According to police, the drivers of the stolen vehicles were also then involved in police pursuits in neighboring cities.

Brunswick police added four additional vehicles were entered and items were stolen.

