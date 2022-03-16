2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tractor-trailer loses control on turnpike, crashes in Streetsboro yard

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control while driving eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike near the 188 mile marker Wednesday afternoon and ended up in a resident’s yard.

Streetsboro firefighters said the driver rolled down an embankment and crashed into some trees at the north end of a private property in the 1200 block of Apache Pass.

Streetsboro accident
Streetsboro accident((Source: Streetsboro fire))

Firefighters said the driver was freed from the wreckage and was able to walk to a nearby ambulance for an evaluation.

Nobody at the home was injured and eastbound traffic on the turnpike is being maintained, said firefighters.

