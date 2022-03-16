Water main break closes stretch of Lee Road in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police were detouring traffic on Lee Road early Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

The water main issue was reported before 5 a.m. on Lee Road near the intersection with Superior Road.

South Taylor Road can be used as an alternate.

Cleveland Heights police said, as of 5:15 a.m., Lee Road was still blocked in each direction.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until the Cleveland Water Department can make repairs, but there is no estimated time for completion.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.