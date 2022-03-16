2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Willoughby Hills police issue reminder after coyote attacks dog: ‘That time of the year again’

AP IMAGES FILE - Coyote
AP IMAGES FILE - Coyote(Scott Sonner | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department issued a reminder to residents after a coyote recently attacked a small dog in the area.

Police said they have received reports of coyotes in and around Willoughby Hills as spring approaches.

A resident of Pine Valley Estates reported recently that their small dog was injured and needed treatment from a veterinarian after it was attacked by a coyote in the backyard.

“It’s that time of the year again,” Willoughby Hills police shared on Facebook.

The police department offered tips from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on what to do if a coyote is spotted nearby.

It's that time of the year again. As spring approaches, we are beginning to receive reports of coyotes in the area. ...

Posted by Willoughby Hills Police Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The ODNR says there is no immediate need to report a coyote sighting unless it appears hurt, sick, and fearless of humans.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Mayfield
Parma shooting (Source: WOIO)
Man shot twice in ‘ambush’, Parma police say
Scene of fatal house fire in Barberton (Source: WOIO)
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Cleveland for 1st time since before COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees