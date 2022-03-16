Willoughby Hills police issue reminder after coyote attacks dog: ‘That time of the year again’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department issued a reminder to residents after a coyote recently attacked a small dog in the area.

Police said they have received reports of coyotes in and around Willoughby Hills as spring approaches.

A resident of Pine Valley Estates reported recently that their small dog was injured and needed treatment from a veterinarian after it was attacked by a coyote in the backyard.

“It’s that time of the year again,” Willoughby Hills police shared on Facebook.

The police department offered tips from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on what to do if a coyote is spotted nearby.

The ODNR says there is no immediate need to report a coyote sighting unless it appears hurt, sick, and fearless of humans.

