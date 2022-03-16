‘With many uncertainties,’ Baker Mayfield thanks Cleveland after Browns reportedly meet with QB Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield took to social media to let fans know where his head and heart is with the “many uncertainties” involving his future with the Cleveland Browns after the team reportedly met with QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Multiple sports insiders reported that members of the Cleveland Browns flew to Texas on Tuesday to meet with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Browns brass now on the way back to Cleveland from their Deshaun Watson meeting, per league source — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 16, 2022

The first step for the Saints, Panthers, and Browns in arranging a meeting with QB Deshaun Watson was presenting a trade package to the Texans, per multiple league sources. Once Houston approved, only then did they meet. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2022

Browns are absolutely in it, but Houston prefers to send him to NFC. Cleveland might have to pay more than Carolina and New Orleans to get him. https://t.co/muQgphsvOV — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 15, 2022

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Two sides to every story:



The #Browns are in win now mode and still in the hunt for Watson. If you land him, wow. If you don’t, yikes.



Because every action has a consequence…how are you feeling if you’re Baker Mayfield? After repeatedly being told “he’s the guy- QB1”. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 15, 2022

It’s a business at the end of the day. But relationships and navigating relationships are a vital part of that business. How do you repair with Mayfield if it doesn’t work out? Better yet, why would Mayfield want to repair? — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 15, 2022

Watson, who has a no-trade clause worked into his contract, has not played since 2020.

