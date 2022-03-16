2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman rescued from burning home, pets resuscitated following overnight fire in Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at a house in the city’s Kamm’s Corners neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at around 1 a.m. on Dartmouth Avenue, according to officials.

When emergency and 19 News crews first arrived, flames and smoke were seen coming from the back of the home.

Cleveland EMS said a woman was taken to an area hospital with burn injuries to her lips and fingers.

Police also worked to successfully resuscitate animals that were rescued from the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been publicly released.

