10-year-old boy missing from Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community to help find 10-year-old Kyhir Marshall after he went missing on March 17.

Police said he was last seen leaving his home around 7:30 a.m. wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Marshall as described by police as 4′11″ tall and approximately 85 pounds.

Call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Kyhir Marshall (Garfield Heights Police)

