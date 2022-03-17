2 Strong 4 Bullies
10-year-old boy missing from Garfield Heights

Kyhir Marshall
Kyhir Marshall(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community to help find 10-year-old Kyhir Marshall after he went missing on March 17.

Police said he was last seen leaving his home around 7:30 a.m. wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Marshall as described by police as 4′11″ tall and approximately 85 pounds.

Call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

