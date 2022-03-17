2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old Garfield Heights boy missing since March 16

Zyrell Mucully
Zyrell Mucully(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Zyrell Mucully after he went missing on March 16.

Police said he was last seen walking away from the Garfield Heights Public Library wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans, gray shoes, and a black hat.

Mucully as described by police as 5′5″ tall and approximately 120 pounds.

Call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Zyrell Mucully
Zyrell Mucully(Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

