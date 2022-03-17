2nd man guilty in murders of Bedford dad, daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found Ronald Newberry guilty on all charges in connection with the brutal murders of a Bedford dad and his 14-year-old daughter.

Newberry’s trial began on March 3rd in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher and the jury reached a verdict late on March 16th.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The bodies of Paul and Paris Bradley were found in a burning car near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland in October 2018.

East Cleveland police officers said the teenager was tortured in front of her father before they were both killed.

Paris Bradley

Kodii Gibson was convicted for his role in the murders in December 2021 and on Feb. 25 a jury recommended life in prison. No formal sentencing date has been scheduled for Gibson yet.

Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson (Source: East Cleveland police)

Demarcus Sheeley is the third suspect charged in connection with the murders. Sheeley’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 21.

