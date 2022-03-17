2 Strong 4 Bullies
67-year-old woman dies week after Summit County 4 vehicle traffic crash

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who caused a four-vehicle crash earlier this month has now died from her injuries, Akron police said.

According to Akron police, the 67-year-old woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on E. Market Street around 5:13 p.m. on March 9.

Police said the driver went left of center at N. Summit Street and struck a Volkswagen head-on and also struck a Ford Fusion that was stopped westbound.

The impact pushed the Volkswagen into a stopped GMC Sierra.

Police said the drivers of the GMC, Volkswagen and Ford were not injured.

The driver of the Civic suffered what was believed to be minor injuries and was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

Medical professionals then determined the woman had sustained blunt force trauma and internal injuries as a result of the crash and died from complications of her injuries on March 15, said Akron police.

Akron police added the woman was believed to be impaired at the time of the accident.

