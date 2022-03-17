Akron man to plead guilty in connection with murder of 6-year-old girl

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday afternoon for his role in the murder of a six-year-old girl in 2020.

Marviya Jones was in a car near Copley Road and Orlando Avenue on Sept. 10, 2020 around 1:15 p.m. when she was shot. The little girl died from her injuries on Sept. 22, 2020.

Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales and Corey Jemison were shooting at each other from separate vehicles while Jones, who was in a third vehicle, was caught in the cross fire.

According to Akron police, Clinkscales’ shots struck the car Jones was riding in.

Five other children were also inside the car with Jones. One child suffered a graze wound.

Jemison is scheduled to plead guilty in front of Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien.

Corey Jemison ((Source: Akron police))

Jemison was indicted on the charges of having weapons under disability, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter, murder, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.

Clinkscales is scheduled to go on trial on Monday, March 21.

Marqualle Clinkscales ((Source: Akron police))

Clinkscales was indicted on the charges of murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

