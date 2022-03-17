2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Zips ready for huge March Madness challenge vs UCLA

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Almost no one expects Akron to beat UCLA Thursday night in the NCAA tournament.

That’s just the way the Zips like it.

Akron, the 13th seed, is a 15-point underdog to the fourth-seeded Bruins, who made the Final Four a year ago.

Groce and his players met the media Wednesday night in Portland.

Both teams come in with 25-7 records.

Akron finished the season with 8 straight wins, including a thrashing of Kent State in the MAC championship.

Tipoff is at 9:40 p.m. March 17 on TBS.

