Baker Mayfield requests trade from Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - QB Baker Mayfield has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported on March 17.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield has requested a trade, per sources.



Cleveland has been hoping to move forward after its Deshaun Watson pursuit and offered to fly to Texas to meet with Mayfield. But from the QB’s perspective, the bridge is burned and it’s time to move on now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Baker Mayfield’s agent contacted the #Browns a short time ago to communicate the trade request. The former No. 1 overall pick led Cleveland to a playoff win just 14 months ago. Now, the sides increasingly appear headed for a divorce. https://t.co/0BmaoBKaFw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

However, ESPN’s Jake Trotter said the Browns told Mayfield they are “not accommodating his request.”

Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are "not accommodating his request,” per source. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 17, 2022

*”too far gone.” Not fine, gone. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

According to multiple reports, QB Deshaun Watson will not be coming to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

The team was notified on Thursday morning that they are no longer being considered as a destination for Watson, several NFL insiders tweeted.

Browns notified they’re out of the running on Deshaun Watson, per team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

The #Browns have been informed they’re out of the running for Deshaun Watson, a source says. The team still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. They told Mayfield’s agents at the Combine they’d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

Browns were informed of Watson’s decision at around 11 am — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 17, 2022

The apparent decision from Watson and the Houston Texans came just days after Baker Mayfield penned an open letter to Browns fans, which some considered a farewell message to Cleveland.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield wrote.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Mayfield is under contract with the Browns through the 2022 season for the final year on his rookie deal, but many believe the team’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft will not be returning.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in 2021, but he did not play last season while an investigation was underway regarding allegations of sexual assault and harassment from 22 women.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.

It’s now believed that Watson will be dealt to one of the other three teams he met with, including the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.