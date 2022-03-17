2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant

Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis. (SOURCE: ACADIA CAFE)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – A restaurant in Minnesota had to close its doors after a bus drove through its windows.

The accident was caught entirely on camera.

The bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, plowing through the coffee bar and right through the cash register.

Fortunately, the restaurant was empty and there were just two employees inside at the time. No one got hurt.

There were no reported injuries from the bus or from another car involved either.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened before the crash.

In the meantime, the restaurant has set up a GoFundMe to help pay its staff while they’re shut down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
Houston Texans: Watson trade with Cleveland Browns was ‘right move’ for organization
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Wrongfully convicted Cleveland man starts Comma Club Clothing to inspire perseverance
Wrongfully convicted Cleveland man starts Comma Club Clothing to inspire perseverance
Case Western Reserve University medical students celebrate annual 'Match Day'
Medical students at Case Western Reserve University finally able to celebrate ‘Match Day’ in person