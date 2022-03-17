2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers rally falls short against Joel Embiid, 76ers 118-114

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid vie for a rebound...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid vie for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joel Embiid and James Harden were stars as advertised for the 76ers but Tyrone Maxey was the difference in Philadelphia’s 118-114 win Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Maxey scored 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting to carry Philly late.

Embiid had a game-high 35 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Sixers. Harden added 21 points.

“He’s a helluva player,” said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “He hit some tough, tough shots down the stretch but it was nothing easy. I thought we were good down the stretch. The things that they got, they earned. They’ve got great players.”

Darius Garland led six Cavs in double figures with 22 points.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 19-4 lead and held a 72-59 lead at the half.

The losss drops the Cavs to 39-30 overall, just a half-game ahead of Toronto for 6th place in the East.

Cleveland played without injured center Jarrett Allen.

Cedi Osman was a DNP-coach’s decision. Bickerstaff would only say “I just wanted to give Dylan (Windler) an opportunity.”

The Cavs 5-game homestand continues Friday against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

