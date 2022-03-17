Cavaliers rally falls short against Joel Embiid, 76ers 118-114

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joel Embiid and James Harden were stars as advertised for the 76ers but Tyrone Maxey was the difference in Philadelphia’s 118-114 win Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Maxey scored 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting to carry Philly late.

Embiid had a game-high 35 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Sixers. Harden added 21 points.

“He’s a helluva player,” said Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “He hit some tough, tough shots down the stretch but it was nothing easy. I thought we were good down the stretch. The things that they got, they earned. They’ve got great players.”

This is just ridiculous from Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/4zy8k178ai — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) March 16, 2022

Darius Garland led six Cavs in double figures with 22 points.

With 22 PTS tonight, @dariusgarland22 has now scored 20+ PTS in 5 straight games and in 11 of his last 12 outings. — Cavs Notes (@CavsNotes) March 17, 2022

Philadelphia jumped out to a 19-4 lead and held a 72-59 lead at the half.

The losss drops the Cavs to 39-30 overall, just a half-game ahead of Toronto for 6th place in the East.

Cleveland played without injured center Jarrett Allen.

Cedi Osman was a DNP-coach’s decision. Bickerstaff would only say “I just wanted to give Dylan (Windler) an opportunity.”

The Cavs 5-game homestand continues Friday against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.