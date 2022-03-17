2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Cuyahoga County corrections officer guilty of sexual assaults in the county jail

Andre Julius Bacsa (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Andre Julius Bacsa (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to four charges related to sexual assaults within the county jail.

Andre Julius Bacsa, 35, was convicted of two counts of sexual battery, one count of sexual imposition and one count of sexual restraint.

Bacsa was arrested in June of 2021 and indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury in July of 2021.

He resigned in September of 2021.

“The care and protection of our jail detainees is of paramount concern. It is never acceptable to violate people’s rights as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, and we continue with our pledge to proactively ensure that our staff serves at a high standard and is held strictly accountable,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Paul Viland.

Bacsa will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg on April 14.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Suspect wanted for trying to light fire to cash register at All Saints Public House, Cleveland...
Suspect wanted for trying to light fire to cash register at All Saints Public House, Cleveland fire officials say
B-Buzz Baseball League
CW43 Focus: B-Buzz Baseball League bringing back joy of the game
Believe in Dreams
CW43 Focus: Believe in Dreams strives to make dreams come true for youth
Akron Police
Police need help solving botched ATM theft in Summit County
19 News
Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio seeks more monetary donations for Ukraine