Former Cuyahoga County corrections officer guilty of sexual assaults in the county jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to four charges related to sexual assaults within the county jail.

Andre Julius Bacsa, 35, was convicted of two counts of sexual battery, one count of sexual imposition and one count of sexual restraint.

Bacsa was arrested in June of 2021 and indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury in July of 2021.

He resigned in September of 2021.

“The care and protection of our jail detainees is of paramount concern. It is never acceptable to violate people’s rights as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, and we continue with our pledge to proactively ensure that our staff serves at a high standard and is held strictly accountable,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Paul Viland.

Bacsa will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg on April 14.

