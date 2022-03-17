2 Strong 4 Bullies
FBI: Suspect who robbed Huntington Bank branch in Brooklyn Wednesday at large

By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Huntington Bank branch on Ridge Road was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, and officials at the Cleveland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the suspect is still at large.

According to officials, the suspect, who security video footage confirmed was a black male, entered the bank at approximately Noon and waited in line, before stepping up to a teller window to make a withdrawal.

When the teller turned to get a withdrawal slip, she turned back and saw the man was pointing a gun at them, then began making verbal threats.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money and he then left the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as:

  • Black Male
  • 5′8″ to 6′0″ tall
  • 150 lbs.
  • Dark hoodie with lettering on front and back
  • Dark sweatpants
  • Dark-colored beanie cap
  • White hospital-style face mask
  • No gloves

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact either the Brooklyn Police Department at 216-749-1234 or the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

Callers can ask to remain anonymous.

