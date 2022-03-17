2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds man guilty in Canton deadly drive-by shooting

Terrel Lipkins (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man guilty of all charges in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a 65-year-old woman.

The trial for Terrel Lipkins began on March 15 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione.

Canton police said Jenny Norris was shot and killed while standing outside her home in the 100 block of Belden Ave. S.E. around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021.

Canton Police Captain Dave Davis said it was unclear if it was Norris who was targeted or someone else, but it is clear to police that the occupants of the vehicle had a target.

Lipkins will be sentenced on March 21.

A second man charged in the case, Javier Blood, was acquitted of all charges last month.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

