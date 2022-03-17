2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man shot twice in ‘ambush’, Parma police say

By Julia Bingel and Aria Janel
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was shot twice as he was going to his car Thursday morning in the 5300 block of Knowllwood Drive, Parma police said.

Officers said the victim was “ambushed” by an unknown man around 10:40 a.m.

According to police, the suspect fired at least nine rounds at the victim with a 10 mm semi-automatic handgun.

“We’ve been here for over 20 years and this is about the second incident,” said neighbor Willie Thorton.

The victim, who was struck in the stomach and the leg, is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. Police have not released his name or condition.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot.

“I guess the shootings are just getting out of hand everywhere it’s ridiculous,” said Thorton. “life doesn’t mean anything anymore”.

Police said they conducted an “extensive search” of the area, but could not locate him.

Police added neither the victim nor the victim’s family was cooperative with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Suitcases rolling in an airport
Operations delayed Saturday morning at Cleveland airport due to TSA machine issue
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival...
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing, labor organization says
Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late...
Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson