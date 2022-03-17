Man shot twice in ‘ambush’, Parma police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was shot twice as he was going to his car Thursday morning in the 5300 block of Knowllwood Drive, Parma police said.

Officers said the victim was “ambushed” by an unknown man around 10:40 a.m.

According to police, the suspect fired at least nine rounds at the victim with a 10 mm semi-automatic handgun.

“We’ve been here for over 20 years and this is about the second incident,” said neighbor Willie Thorton.

The victim, who was struck in the stomach and the leg, is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. Police have not released his name or condition.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot.

“I guess the shootings are just getting out of hand everywhere it’s ridiculous,” said Thorton. “life doesn’t mean anything anymore”.

Police said they conducted an “extensive search” of the area, but could not locate him.

Police added neither the victim nor the victim’s family was cooperative with the investigation.

