At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Multiple deaths and vehicles fires in a major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
By Marsha Heller and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials reported multiple people died and vehicles caught fire after a crash Thursday on Interstate 57 in Missouri.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there have been six confirmed deaths as a result of the collisions.

According to Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, it was foggy when they responded. They believe someone hit the brakes and a chain-reaction crash followed, KFVS reported.

He said about 40 to 50 vehicles or more were involved.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash.

Bolden also confirmed multiple deaths. He said one person was airlifted out, and another helicopter was on scene standing by.

Several more people were taken to hospitals, and several were treated on scene.

According to Bolden, one or two emergency responders were also taken to hospitals.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said just before noon that officers and emergency responders in the area are continuing to process the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed I-57 in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston until further notice.

It’s expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

