Ohio to conduct statewide tornado drill on March 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 23 at 9:50 a.m.

At the time of the drill, the National Weather Service has asked people discuss or practice sheltering options and make a plan for a real emergency.

Participating agencies across Ohio are expected to make an announcement about the drill or sound the warning sign.

The test coincides with Severe Weather Awareness Week.

