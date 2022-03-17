2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio to conduct statewide tornado drill on March 23

FILE - Tornado siren
FILE - Tornado siren(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 23 at 9:50 a.m.

At the time of the drill, the National Weather Service has asked people discuss or practice sheltering options and make a plan for a real emergency.

Participating agencies across Ohio are expected to make an announcement about the drill or sound the warning sign.

The test coincides with Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

