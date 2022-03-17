2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Supreme Court deems another state legislative map unconstitutional

Sets March 28 deadline for a new map
testimonies continue for House bill 248
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The fight for new state legislative maps has seen dozens of maps presented, and three deemed unconstitutional. Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court deemed yet another map submission unconstitutional, now setting a March 28 deadline for a constitutional map to be released. The Supreme Court voted 4-3.

New maps are needed at the state and federal levels after the most recent census eliminated voting districts. Time is essentially running out for new maps as the primary is approaching on May 3 with early voting beginning on April 5. Most military voting was supposed to start on Friday. The maps have been coming from the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which is majority Republican with members including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The lack of new maps is also an issue for candidates, who still don’t know where their district starts and ends without a new map. It is unknown right now what will happen if the March 28 deadline passes without a constitutional map.

In order for a map to be seen as constitutional, it will need to avoid showing favoritism towards one party or the other, and not be too geographically spread. This is seen as a deterrent to gerrymandering.

