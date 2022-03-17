Rep. Shontel Brown: “We have to do everything we can” to help Ukraine, says no-fly zone would cause “World War III″

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rep. Shontel Brown (D, OH-11) was in attendance for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress.

In the address, Zelensky asked for more help from the United States including a no-fly zone to be established.

Rep. Brown said that a no-fly zone would not be practical as it could “start World War three”. Rep. Brown did say that the most effective thing the US Government can do is to provide resources to Ukraine while continuing sanctions.

“We need to help to ensure we are cutting off his (Vladimir Putin’s) resources, and sanctions are one of the things we are going to be exercising to the fullest.”

