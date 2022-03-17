Security in Cleveland at full force for Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, evening festivities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a celebration of the Irish and on a beautiful afternoon, of Spring, and it represented a chance for many, to get out among a big crowd of people for the first time since the pandemic took hold.

Thousands of people poured onto the streets of downtown Cleveland and did under what seemed like a significant security presence.

There were mobile security cameras at multiple intersections and city of Cleveland snow plows blocked access, at intersections to the parade route.

The Cleveland Police Department’s helicopter buzzed over the city and the motorcycle unit roared up and down Superior Avenue before, during and after the parade.

Cleveland police officers on bicycles also made their way through the crowd, while officers and cruisers were stationed at every intersection along the route.

“Actually I didn’t even notice until you pointed it out, I didn’t even notice the security detail which is great it just kind of blends in,” said Todd McGann, who was at the parade with his family.

Cleveland Division of Police Deputy Chief Herold Pretel noted that the FBI, the ATF and personnel from suburban bomb squads were in the area to help out the city’s bomb squad, which is in a period of personnel transition.

Pretel said that the parade represented the largest event in the state of Ohio and that the expectation was everyone was going to have a great time and remain safe.

Police urged people not to drink and drive and warned that officers would be paying close attention all day to those driving in and out of the city.

