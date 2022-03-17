2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Security in Cleveland at full force for Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, evening festivities

Police expected to be on high alert for drunk drivers coming into and out of city
By Brian Duffy
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a celebration of the Irish and on a beautiful afternoon, of Spring, and it represented a chance for many, to get out among a big crowd of people for the first time since the pandemic took hold.

Thousands of people poured onto the streets of downtown Cleveland and did under what seemed like a significant security presence.

There were mobile security cameras at multiple intersections and city of Cleveland snow plows blocked access, at intersections to the parade route.

The Cleveland Police Department’s helicopter buzzed over the city and the motorcycle unit roared up and down Superior Avenue before, during and after the parade.

Cleveland police officers on bicycles also made their way through the crowd, while officers and cruisers were stationed at every intersection along the route.

“Actually I didn’t even notice until you pointed it out, I didn’t even notice the security detail which is great it just kind of blends in,” said Todd McGann, who was at the parade with his family.

Cleveland Division of Police Deputy Chief Herold Pretel noted that the FBI, the ATF and personnel from suburban bomb squads were in the area to help out the city’s bomb squad, which is in a period of personnel transition.

Pretel said that the parade represented the largest event in the state of Ohio and that the expectation was everyone was going to have a great time and remain safe.

Police urged people not to drink and drive and warned that officers would be paying close attention all day to those driving in and out of the city.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Suitcases rolling in an airport
Operations delayed Saturday morning at Cleveland airport due to TSA machine issue
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival...
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing, labor organization says
Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late...
Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson