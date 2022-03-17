2 Strong 4 Bullies
St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Cleveland returns after two years

The annual event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolled through the streets of downtown Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland Police Department officials reported no major issues along the parade route.

Things were relatively calm as people of all ages donned green attire and came out in the sunshine to watch.

“The weather is perfect,” one parade goer said. “Sixty-five, seventy degrees. We haven’t had this parade in two years, so we’re excited.”

Everyone from kids to Cleveland firefighters, bagpipers and even people on stilts came out to celebrate the holiday.

“Absolutely back to normal,” a parade goer said. “The crowd is great. The parade itself is awesome.”

