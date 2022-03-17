St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Cleveland for 1st time since before COVID-19 pandemic
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since 2019, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned to downtown Cleveland Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the famed St. Patrick’s Day tradition in 2020 and 2021.
The 2022 parade started at 1:04 p.m. near the intersection of East 18th Street and Superior Avenue.
Paradegoers lined the downtown streets for the opportunity to see Irish organizations and dancers, floats, Northeast Ohio’s first responders, marching bands, and more.
