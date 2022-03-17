Steps to ensure safety at Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Patrick’s Day is one of downtown Cleveland’s biggest days.

While hundreds of thousands of people will come down to party and watch the parade, deputy chief of homeland special operations Harold Patel has one message.

“We want everyone to come downtown and have a great time,” he said.

With temperatures near 70 and a pandemic that’s canceled the event the last two years, many are looking forward to the big day.

Whether you come down with your family or your friends, you shouldn’t panic if you somehow find yourselves split up.

“If you happen to get separated, plan how you are going to get back together,” Patel added.

Safety is the No. 1 priority Thursday.

In addition to dozens of officers, there will also be an explosive detection team.

Then of course, there’s getting downtown.

There are plenty of options: Uber, Lyft, driving yourself and public transportation.

Bob Fleig, interim public information officer for RTA, says St. Patrick’s day is the transit system’s single largest ridership day.

“There are special RTA St. Patrick’s Day roundtrip ticket for $5,” he said.

Bars will be open as early as 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance will have their ambassadors on the streets to help you with car lock outs and for safety escort.

