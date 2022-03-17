2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Will Baker Mayfield still be taking snaps as Cleveland Browns QB next season?

Mayfield may be replaced by DeShaun Watson of Houston Texans
Mayfield may be replaced by DeShaun Watson of Houston Texans(WOIO)
By Harry Boomer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rumors have been flying like a football that the Browns current quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will not return to lead the 8-9 team next football season.

Talks have taken place between Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and the Browns management about him possibly coming to Cleveland. That decision lies with the front office and Watson, who has also been in talks with several other teams.

Fans in Cleveland have mixed reactions to whether they want Mayfield to stay of go.

In a case making headlines nationally, prosecutors in Texas decided not to press charges against Watson.

Twenty-two women filed civil suits alleging sexual misconduct or assault by Watson. He’s currently the QB for the Houston Texans.

Some wonder if the Browns should even consider someone with those allegations in their past.

Here’s what Clifford King thinks.

“If he does come, it’s a good move for Cleveland. I’m not a Baker fan, but I want someone who can replace if we get rid of a Baker. Good move, but we’ll see. Any concern about Deshaun’s alleged past? We’re playing football, not someone’s history. So, no.”

Wendy Mc Wiliam has a very different opinion.

”I want him to stay. I was telling my supervisor today that if they let him go, they awful. Give him, he has healed. He wants to stay. I’m mad they got rid of Jarvis Landry.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after 2 seasons to save $9.5M against salary cap, NFL Network reports
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Baker Mayfield requests trade from Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reports
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Browns notified that team is out of running for QB Deshaun Watson, per reports
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns finalize flurry of moves Wednesday