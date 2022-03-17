Will Baker Mayfield still be taking snaps as Cleveland Browns QB next season?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rumors have been flying like a football that the Browns current quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will not return to lead the 8-9 team next football season.

Talks have taken place between Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and the Browns management about him possibly coming to Cleveland. That decision lies with the front office and Watson, who has also been in talks with several other teams.

Fans in Cleveland have mixed reactions to whether they want Mayfield to stay of go.

In a case making headlines nationally, prosecutors in Texas decided not to press charges against Watson.

Twenty-two women filed civil suits alleging sexual misconduct or assault by Watson. He’s currently the QB for the Houston Texans.

Some wonder if the Browns should even consider someone with those allegations in their past.

Here’s what Clifford King thinks.

“If he does come, it’s a good move for Cleveland. I’m not a Baker fan, but I want someone who can replace if we get rid of a Baker. Good move, but we’ll see. Any concern about Deshaun’s alleged past? We’re playing football, not someone’s history. So, no.”

Wendy Mc Wiliam has a very different opinion.

”I want him to stay. I was telling my supervisor today that if they let him go, they awful. Give him, he has healed. He wants to stay. I’m mad they got rid of Jarvis Landry.”

