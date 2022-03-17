Woman found at downtown Cleveland crash scene suffering from gunshot wound
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman with a gunshot wound was hospitalized in serious condition after she was found in a crashed car in downtown Cleveland.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Ontario Street and Carnegie Avenue.
According to Cleveland EMS, the 35-year-old woman who was in the vehicle that crashed into a tree was shot.
Paramedics took the woman to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
Cleveland police have not released any details regarding the apparent shooting and crash.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.