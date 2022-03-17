2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman found at downtown Cleveland crash scene suffering from gunshot wound

Scene near Ontario Street and Carnegie Avenue
Scene near Ontario Street and Carnegie Avenue(Source: WOIO/Dan Stamness)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman with a gunshot wound was hospitalized in serious condition after she was found in a crashed car in downtown Cleveland.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Ontario Street and Carnegie Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 35-year-old woman who was in the vehicle that crashed into a tree was shot.

Paramedics took the woman to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Cleveland police have not released any details regarding the apparent shooting and crash.

This is a developing story.

