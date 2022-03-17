Woman found at downtown Cleveland crash scene suffering from gunshot wound

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman with a gunshot wound was hospitalized in serious condition after she was found in a crashed car in downtown Cleveland.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Ontario Street and Carnegie Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 35-year-old woman who was in the vehicle that crashed into a tree was shot.

GSW Ontario at Carnegie. Scanner reports Female shot in the left leg and arm. Transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/mj8Z9yAGly — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 17, 2022

Paramedics took the woman to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Cleveland police have not released any details regarding the apparent shooting and crash.

This is a developing story.

