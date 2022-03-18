2 Strong 4 Bullies
Butler County men arrested in search connected to alleged drug trafficking operation

Vince Sanford (left), John Andrews (right)
Vince Sanford (left), John Andrews (right)(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton men were arrested after a police search connected to an alleged drug trafficking operation, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says that on March 15, police conducted nine search warrants on residences related to an alleged violent drug trafficking organization operating throughout Butler County.

According to Jones, the group was allegedly involved with a large drug seizure in June 2021 and a shooting death in September 2021.

The searches recovered approximately 700 pounds of marijuana with a street value of around $2 million, 10 firearms, multiple vehicles and over $50,000.

Police arrested 43-year-old Vince Sanford for felony drug trafficking and drug possession. Jones says that Sanford has a criminal history including drug trafficking and dogfighting.

Police also arrested 36-year-old John Andrews Jr. for several federal felony drug and firearms-related offenses.

The searches were conducted by the FBI, Butler County Undercover Narcotics Unit (BURN), Hamilton County Taskforce (RENU), Warren County Drug Task Force and Middletown and Fairfield City Police Departments.

Regarding the ongoing investigation, Jones states, “These agencies working together is key to putting a stop to these violent drug traffickers.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

