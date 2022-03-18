Fahrenheit to move to downtown Cleveland restaurant space

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a big move and commitment to the momentum of downtown Cleveland, Chef Rocco Whalen announced last year he’d be moving Fahrenheit, a staple in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, to 55 Public Square in the former John Q’s steakhouse location.

“I always dreamed of having a restaurant, at what I consider to be the corner of ‘Main and Main’ in Cleveland, which is Public Square,” Whalen said.

The space will include a rooftop element and event space. It’s currently underdoing significant renovation.

“It’s a slow process based on the historic tax credits that are involved, so we have to do things a certain way by the state. All are working diligently. I hope to be serving you by the end of the year,” he said.

This week on #CleCooks I’ll bring you a taste of what’s to come at Fahrenheit-Cleveland when they move to a new space... Posted by Jen Picciano on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Not only is there a new space, but also a new menu.

“Downtown, you’ll see raw bar materials, obviously the short ribs and salmon, things we’re known for. But we’re also going to have a shellfish display and we’re going to have a dry age case right in the middle of the space that you can see and sit next to,” said Whalen.

On Cleveland Cooks this week, Whalen prepared one of the new dishes that will be on downtown menu, tuna carpaccio.

Method:

Slice sushi-grade tuna into 1-inch thick pieces.

Lay pieces flat, sides touching, next to each other and cover with plastic wrap.

Use the flat side of a tenderizer and gently pound the tuna until it’s paper thin, being careful not to tear the meat.

Place on to a plate and season with salt, and good olive oil.

Add shaved Parmesan cheese, finely chopped chives, capers, and a few greens on the side.

For a more Asian twist on the carpaccio, once it’s pounded thin and seasoned, add diced avocado, pickled cucumbers, chopped macadamia nuts and a squeeze of lime. Whalen uses Fahrenheit’s fermented miso vinaigrette and signature green curry splash as well.

