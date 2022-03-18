Rain, storms return to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure in Missouri this morning will track to near Toledo by tomorrow morning.

Most of us will experience another very warm day today.

Clouds on the increase.

Afternoon temperatures well in the 60s to around 70 degrees. The exception to this will be along the lakeshore where temperatures could remain in the 40s for some neighborhoods.

Rain and storms arrive this evening.

It will be a very warm tonight as we only drop to the lower to middle 50s for a temperature.

Tomorrow will be windy and damp. A mainly light rain in the area all day.

As the system passes by Saturday night, some colder air builds in.

Rain could mix with some wet snow at times. An early morning mix of rain and snow Sunday followed by a clearing sky.

We will finally have sunshine by afternoon.

