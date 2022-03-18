2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Police: Death of driver who crashed into home ruled homicide

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old male who was found inside a vehicle that crashed into a home Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of West 23rd Street at about 6:45 p.m., and found a vehicle had crashed into the porch of a residence.

The driver inside was discovered with a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officers.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit was dispatched to the scene and investigators stated several shots were heard shortly before the crash.

An unidentified male who matched the description of an individual seen fleeing the area was found and arrested, along with another person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival...
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing, labor organization says
Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late...
Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say