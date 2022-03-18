Cleveland Police: Death of driver who crashed into home ruled homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old male who was found inside a vehicle that crashed into a home Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of West 23rd Street at about 6:45 p.m., and found a vehicle had crashed into the porch of a residence.

The driver inside was discovered with a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officers.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit was dispatched to the scene and investigators stated several shots were heard shortly before the crash.

An unidentified male who matched the description of an individual seen fleeing the area was found and arrested, along with another person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

