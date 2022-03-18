Rain, storms return to Northeast Ohio Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a series of beautiful, warm days, rain and rumbles of thunder will return to the area tonight.

If you have evening plans, keep the rain gear close, as showers will be moving through.

Clouds and scattered showers will hang around into Saturday.

Saturday will also be cooler than recent days, and breezy, with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain and clouds will gradually move out of the area by mid-morning Sunday.

Sunday will be a cooler, albeit seasonable, day, with highs in the low 50s.

By the way, Sunday is the first day of Spring!

Temperatures will warm up a bit for Monday.

Expect highs in the low 60s.

