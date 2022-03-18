2 Strong 4 Bullies
Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio seeks more monetary donations for Ukraine

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army has been making sure thousands of Ukrainians are safe, fed, and clothed.

However, that all comes with a cost, which is why they’re asking people to donate so their efforts don’t slow down.

The very moment Russia invaded Ukraine, the Salvation Army’s Ukraine branches immediately took action.

Major Cindy Drummond, from Cleveland’s chapter, knows firsthand their efforts go a long way.

“Where there’s war, there’s the Salvation Army. When there was the war, they were able to pick up and help people navigate what was happening, helping the refugees,” said Drummond.

The organization has been providing them with hot meals and essential items.

“Many people don’t realize, but back in World War I and World War II, the Salvation Army had donut girls and they were taking donuts to the front line to the soldiers. This is so much different because our focus is on the refugees,” said Drummond.

They need more monetary donations to purchase the resources they immediately need on the ground. They avoid shipping supplies because of how long it takes.

“The longer the war goes, they will grow weary,” said Drummond.

To donate, click here.

