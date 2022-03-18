2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect shot by East Cleveland police after officers respond to loud music complaint

East Cleveland police activity
East Cleveland police activity(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in an East Cleveland neighborhood.

A commander on scene told 19 News that police initially responded to North Taylor Road near Euclid Avenue at around 6 a.m. on Friday morning for a loud music complaint.

Police found a stationary vehicle in the area and discovered that it was stolen out of Cleveland, according to the commander.

During the encounter with the suspect inside the vehicle, shots were fired, according to the East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner.

The suspect driver was struck by gunfire, police said. The individual was transported to University Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not known by 19 News at this time if the individual shot at East Cleveland police.

Members of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and East Cleveland police officers focused their attention on a parked vehicle behind the crime scene tape.

The officer who fired shots has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard practice.

