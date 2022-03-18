St. Patrick’s Day shooting leaves 18-year-old woman dead in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect and person of interest are in police custody after a St. Patrick’s Day shooting on the city’s East Side left an 18-year-old woman dead, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Police said officers were sent to the 2720 block of East 99th Place for two groups of people shooting at each other at approximately 9:46 p.m. on March 17.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw two groups of people standing on the street, but no one was shooting, according to police.

A female ran into the home and ran back out saying someone inside was shot, police said.

Police said officers went inside the home and found an 18-year-old woman in the kitchen who had suffered gunshot wounds to her chest, left side, and leg.

Officers gave first aid until EMS arrived.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead, according to police.

Her identity has yet to be released.

Members of the Homicide Unit came to the scene for the investigation, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an incident that happened earlier in the day, according to police.

Police said witnesses identified one of the shooters.

Investigators located the shooter’s residence, received consent from the owner, and conducted a search, according to police.

The suspect went to University Hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds to the arm, police said.

The 20-year-old man was interviewed by homicide detectives and arrested, according to police.

Police said a person of interest was also identified and is in police custody.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call investigators at 216-623-5464 and reference report #2022-073573.

Call in your anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

