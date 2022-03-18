2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen shot in face in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say

Teen shot in face in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say
Teen shot in face in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirm a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face Friday afternoon on Cleveland’s East Side.

Police said the boy received a gunshot wound to his left eye; his condition is unknown.

It happened near East 93rd Street and Hough Avenue in the city’s Hough neighborhood, according to police.

A 19 News crew spotted Cleveland police on scene collecting evidence.

The victim was taken by a private car to Cleveland Clinic but will be transferred to University Hospitals, according to police.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival...
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing, labor organization says
Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late...
Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say