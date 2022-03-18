Teen shot in face in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirm a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face Friday afternoon on Cleveland’s East Side.
Police said the boy received a gunshot wound to his left eye; his condition is unknown.
It happened near East 93rd Street and Hough Avenue in the city’s Hough neighborhood, according to police.
A 19 News crew spotted Cleveland police on scene collecting evidence.
The victim was taken by a private car to Cleveland Clinic but will be transferred to University Hospitals, according to police.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.