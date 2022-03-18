Teen shot in face in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirm a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face Friday afternoon on Cleveland’s East Side.

Police said the boy received a gunshot wound to his left eye; his condition is unknown.

It happened near East 93rd Street and Hough Avenue in the city’s Hough neighborhood, according to police.

A 19 News crew spotted Cleveland police on scene collecting evidence.

The victim was taken by a private car to Cleveland Clinic but will be transferred to University Hospitals, according to police.

