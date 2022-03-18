Video shows arrest of Ohio man accused of stealing cruiser, carjacking minivan during chase

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dashboard camera video of the multi-county pursuit that ended with a Mount Gilead man shot and behind bars.

Jeremy A. Reynolds, 31, is accused by authorities of being involved in a standoff, stealing a cruiser and carjacking a minivan on March 6.

The highway patrol said troopers spotted a possible stolen vehicle on US-30 near I-71 in Richland County.

Troopers pursued the car after the driver, later identified as Reynolds, did not pull over for a traffic stop.

Video shows Reynolds hit multiple cars throughout the chase, which caused the one he was driving to break down in a yard, the highway patrol said.

The pursuit then became a standoff when Reynolds refused to get out of the disabled vehicle, authorities said.

During the standoff, the highway patrol said a suspected gunshot rang out inside the vehicle before it caught fire.

Authorities said that’s when Reynolds and a woman passenger finally exited the car.

The highway patrol said they were headed in the direction of an OSHP cruiser, and shots were fired by law enforcement on scene.

Reynolds and the woman fled in that cruiser, and the highway patrol said a follow up pursuit then began.

During the second chase, Reynolds allegedly carjacked a minivan on US-30 near Twp. Road 1255, authorities said.

The highway patrol said he left behind the minivan’s driver and passenger as well as the woman initially involved in the incident.

Authorities said troopers caught up with the minivan near State Route 511 and Reynolds was taken into custody.

Reynolds, the woman and the minivan’s driver were taken to local hospitals following the incident; no officers were injured.

Reynolds was taken to the Richland County Jail following his arrest, where he remains locked up, according to the Richland County website.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

