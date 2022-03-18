2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan., while a dealership works to repair her Volkswagen 2021 Atlas Cross Sport after the car slammed on the brakes for no reason on Jan. 5. Heiman and a dozen other Cross Sport owners have filed complaints about the issues with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has prompted a recall.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023.

The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections.

The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash.

The company hasn’t developed a fix yet.

Owners will get letters starting May 10.

To find out if your vehicle is included in a recall, check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recalls website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for...
Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death
Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a...
Drawbridge tender arrested after woman falls to her death
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine