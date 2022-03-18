Worker discovers dead body on Cleveland apartment balcony, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a cleaning worker discovered a dead body Thursday on an apartment balcony in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

Police said victim is an unidentified woman who died of unknown injuries.

Officers were called out around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to an apartment building in the 4300 block of Warner Road.

The cleaning worker told officers they were moving a pile of clothes on the balcony when they found the victim.

According to police, the worker said the previous tenant was evicted on March 11.

Cleveland police said the Homicide Unit responded to the scene, and the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation.

