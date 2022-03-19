2 Strong 4 Bullies
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing, labor organization says

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Shore Federation of Labor said Playhouse Square and the union representing those who operate projectors there reached an agreement Saturday morning following a dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing.

In a statement issued Wednesday, North Shore Federation principal officer Dan O’Malley said a “loophole” in the contract between International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 160 and Playhouse Square reportedly allowed the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) to use non-union projection workers.

Just days before the agreement was reached, Ohio State Rep. Michael J. Skindell (D-Lakewood) sent a letter to Playhouse Square and CIFF urging “good faith” negotiations.

19 News has reached out to IATSE Local 160 leadership for more information on the agreement; we are waiting to hear back.

CIFF events at Playhouse Square are scheduled to occur from March 30 through April 9.

