2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.(Katie Tercek)
By Devin Higgins and Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a body discovered Thursday on an apartment balcony in the 4300 block of Warner Road is 19-year-old Audreona Barnes.

Barnes was reported missing by her family in late July 2021, and Warrensville Heights police had been investigating her disappearance.

Family members said they hadn’t received any phone calls or other forms of contact since she went missing, and that her phone and social media accounts had been deactivated.

The medical examiner did not list a cause of death in their report.

As Barnes’ body was found in Cleveland, Cleveland police are investigating, but have not yet released an official statement.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Cleveland residents in East Side neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Cleveland Browns fan Robyn Lockner (center-right) said while she will maintain her allegiance...
Female fan of the Cleveland Browns offers reaction to Friday’s trade, signing of Deshaun Watson
Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
Residents in Ward 5 neighborhood fed up with unsightly illegal dumping
19 First Alert Weather Update 3/19/22
19 First Alert Weather 10 pm 3/19/22
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry
Gov. DeWine tours Cleveland Boat Show; thanked for his support of industry